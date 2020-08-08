Vancouver Coastal Health adds two restaurants to possible COVID-19 exposure list

Vancouver Coastal Health says people who visited two Vancouver restaurants recently may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health authority added Pierre’s Champagne Lounge and West Oak Restaurant to its list of possible current public exposures.

It says anyone who visited the two eateries between July 31 and August 3 during the evening and late night hours may have been exposed.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Coastal Health asks anyone who visited either location on those dates to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

The health authority adds locations to the list as a precaution and believes possible exposures to be low risk.

Pierre’s Champagne Lounge is located at 1028 Hamilton St. and West Oak Restaurant is at 1035 Mainland St.