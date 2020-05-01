Vancouver Coastal Health allows doctors to prescribe hydroxychloroquine on ‘compassionate’ basis

Open this photo in gallery Patricia Daly, chief medical officer of health for the region that covers Vancouver, said the drug is being used on carefully selected patients, and 'only where we know there’s a very high risk of death amongst a very frail population.' Jesse Winter/The Globe and Mail

Vancouver Coastal Health is standing by compassionate use of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for seniors in nursing homes who are very close to death from COVID-19.

Two other B.C. health authorities have decided against allowing the use of this drug and other “unproven therapies.” As well, over the past week, Health Canada and its U.S. counterpart, the Food and Drug Administration, issued public warnings against using the drug outside clinical trials or hospitals.

However, Patricia Daly, chief medical officer of health for the region that covers Vancouver, said the drug is being used on carefully selected patients, and “only where we know there’s a very high risk of death amongst a very frail population.”

The drug, which has been used as an anti-inflammatory to treat chronic conditions like arthritis and lupus, is being prescribed in Vancouver-area nursing homes under the strict supervision of the residents’ family doctors and pharmacists from the health authority, she added.

The pandemic and the world-wide effort to find a vaccine and effective treatment have prompted a rush to existing drugs. Hydroxychloroquine is among many of those, but U.S. President Donald Trump heightened its international profile after he called it a potential “game-changer.”

A Monday review of the available science in the Canadian Medical Association Journal said there is little evidence that hydroxychloroquine can prevent or treat the novel coronavirus, and it could cause life-threatening side effects to some patients. Scientists were exploring whether the drug might fight swelling or have a direct anti-viral effect against the virus, which can lead to aggressive inflammation of a person’s airway.

The CMAJ article points out that hope for hydroxychloroquine as a therapy for COVID-19 stems from preliminary studies in China and France.

A March 17 French study gained attention after it showed 20 of 36 patients that received the drug had “a significant reduction” in the amount of the virus in their systems. But these people weren’t picked randomly, and epidemiologists, including the one who wrote CMAJ review, have been skeptical.

The Vancouver Island Health Authority and the Fraser Health Authority are not allowing the drug to be prescribed in their territory.

VCH has allowed it as a last resort for frail seniors since the middle of March, when it was prescribed during B.C.’s then-biggest outbreak, at Lynn Valley Care Centre. Neither Dr. Daly nor the authority’s head of communications could provide the number of patients given hydroxychloroquine or say whether any had died from complications associated with the drug, which can cause dangerous heart arrhythmia.

“I can’t give you the exact details of that, but we are closely monitoring it. We would not continue to prescribe something if we thought it increased the risk of death, let me put it that way,” Dr. Daly said.

She declined to directly say why VCH is allowing hydroxychloroquine on compassionate grounds when others aren’t. The health authority said it is closely reviewing all new evidence.

The Lynn Valley Care Centre did not respond to a request for comment. Health Canada referred questions about prescribing the drug on compassionate grounds to the province.

Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, said she is aware of the special access for residents of long-term-care homes. At her daily media briefing on April 6, Dr. Henry said there is not enough data yet to know whether the drug is working and it could be “a matter of months before we have a definitive answer.”

Victoria Lee, Fraser Health’s president and chief executive officer, explained this week why her agency, which has authority over the majority of Vancouver’s eastern and southern suburbs, has not allowed anyone to prescribe hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

Dr. Lee said: “It’s against recommendations to use experimental drugs off-label.”

She said Fraser Health and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control crafted guidelines for physicians that caution against using hydroxychloroquine outside clinical trials.

On March 25, the colleges for B.C.’s doctors, pharmacists and nurses also issued a joint statement warning against the use of hydroxychloroquine and a handful of other “unproven” pharmaceuticals to fight the virus.

Allison McGeer, the director of the infectious diseases epidemiology research unit at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital, said she understands why Vancouver Coastal Health may be allowing the drug.

“People sit on two sides of the fence,” said Dr. McGeer, a professor at the University of Toronto’s faculties of medicine and public health. “So there are people who will say, 'Well, really what you’re doing is you’re taking a bad situation and you’re making it worse by imposing a risk with a drug that is probably not going to work.

“And there are people who say the situation is already so terrible that making it a little bit worse against the chance that you might make it significantly better is worth doing.”

Dr. McGeer, who said she regrets giving SARS patients the unproven drug ribavirin in similar dire straits more than a decade ago at Mount Sinai Hospital, said it is very easy for the medical establishment to say these drugs should only be given in clinical trials, but that is not an option yet in most parts of the country.

“What are you going to do? That’s a hard balance to maintain, and I have sympathy for people on both sides.”

VCH has pledged to release the results of its use of the drug in a peer-reviewed journal “in a timely manner.” But, Dr. McGeer said this type of observational study is not rigorous enough to prove it works against COVID-19 and help other future patients. Randomized trials are needed for that.

