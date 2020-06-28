Vancouver Coastal Health warns of COVID-19 exposure to strip club visitors

Vancouver Coastal Health says people who visited a strip club earlier this week may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The agency is warning of a possible exposure to COVID-19 to people who were at Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. from June 21-24.

It says a number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the lounge on those dates.

It is asking people who were at the lounge between those dates and times to monitor themselves for 14 days.

It says as long as people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities.

It says there was no risk to anyone attending Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge outside of these dates and times, and there is no ongoing risk to the community.

