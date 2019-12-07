 Skip to main content

Vancouver councillor Rebecca Bligh resigns from NPA, citing party’s tilt to the far-right

A councillor from the city's oldest civic party has quit the organization to sit as an independent, saying that the Non-Partisan Association has been infiltrated by a group that has far-right and anti-gay-inclusion beliefs.

Rookie councillor Rebecca Bligh's resignation has prompted a statement of support for her stand from other NPA politicians on council, school board and park board, but none of them has yet resigned from the party.

Ms. Bligh’s resignation and statements have also generated massive turmoil among current and past NPA supporters and politicians, many of whom say that it sets the stage for a massive schism in a party that had dominated Vancouver politics for decades in the second half of the 20th century.

Some predict that the current surge of more right-wing people onto the party's board is a losing formula for the NPA, which almost succeeded in winning control of council in the 2018 civic election.

"A push to the right is not a winning formula in Vancouver, electorally," said George Affleck, a recent two-term NPA councillor who declined to run in last year's civic election. He said there had always been some tension between the conservative and liberal sectors of the party and that he, as someone from the more liberal side, didn't feel supported by the party.

The uproar within the NPA started with a board election in late November that saw two loosely affiliated factions competing for positions. One group was endorsed by the NPA's unsuccessful mayoral candidate for 2018, Ken Sim. The other included some people who had split off from the NPA during the election, feeling that they were being shut out by then-party president Peter Armstrong and his supporters, and had run with other new parties. Those groups succeeded in draining off enough votes from the right to make it possible for independent Kennedy Stewart to win as mayor, as well as limiting the NPA councillors to five on the 11-member council.

The board election resulted in an almost even split between the two groups.

Among those elected to the NPA board were David Chen, who had led a party called ProVancouver during the civic election, one-time B.C. Conservative Party leader Ryan Warawa, and former Rebel Media contributor Chris Wilson, best known to the public for mocking former environment minister Catherine McKenna as "climate Barbie." As well, recent media reports noted that two other directors had run with other parties endorsed by a group that is opposed to the sexual-orientation and gender-inclusiveness policies being put in place by many B.C. school boards.

Ms. Bligh, who is gay, said she couldn't stay in a party where there were people in leadership positions who appeared to be opposed to those policies.

“In light of the newly elected executive to the NPA Board having any affiliation with anti-SOGI is against the core values that I hold dear to my heart. There is no debate when it comes to inclusion,” she said in a Facebook statement.

