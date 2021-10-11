 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Vancouver designer puts handmade spin on sustainable style with new custom clothing line

Alia Youssef
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Michelle Larsen launched Fortiv Fabric Shop, a custom clothing shop exclusively on Instagram stories and highlights.

Alia Youssef/The Globe and Mail

When Vancouver designer Michelle Larsen was looking to make her three-year-old clothing label, Fortiv, more economically and environmentally sustainable, she turned to the idea of custom clothing.

Ms. Larsen already designed handmade clothes using reclaimed materials, but realized she could create custom pieces for the same price as her existing clothing lines, reducing textile waste and saving her the uncertainty of making clothes that may not sell.

Her custom clothing venture, Fortiv Fabric Shop, launched Oct. 5 – exclusively on Instagram. There, she shares photos and videos of fabric and design options and collaborates with clients to create bespoke items using the mix of discontinued and reused fabrics she has on hand.

Story continues below advertisement

The slow fashion movement – which encourages consumers to buy fewer items, but invest in higher-quality pieces that are made to last – is already celebrated for its environmental sustainability. But custom clothing using reclaimed materials takes the idea a step further, with Ms. Larsen’s process designed to create as little fabric waste as possible.

Open this photo in gallery

Designs and fabrics are displayed in Ms. Larsen's studio.

Alia Youssef/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery

Ms. Larsen already designed handmade clothes using reclaimed materials, but realized she could create custom pieces for the same price as her existing clothing lines.

Alia Youssef/The Globe and Mail

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies