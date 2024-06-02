Vancouver driver arrested after crashing into vehicles, narrowly missing pedestrians

Vancouver police say they are recommending multiple dangerous driving and impaired driving charges for a man who crashed his car into several other vehicles and nearly hit pedestrians downtown last week.

They say the driver of a white Mercedes allegedly “smashed into and side-swiped” a grey Mazda CX5 on Alberni Street around 10 p.m. on Friday.

They allege he then accelerated through the Bute Street intersection, jumping a curb and nearly hitting pedestrians before crashing into a bike rack and street sign and splitting a tree in half.

Vancouver Police say the driver then crashed into three other vehicles before coming to rest on a sidewalk.

They say bystander saw the driver of the Mercedes get out of the car and run east on Alberni Street.

Police say officers found the driver, but did not specify how many charges they plan to recommend.