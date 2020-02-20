 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Vancouver Fire says smoking caused the city’s first fatal fire of 2020

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
A man with mobility challenges has died after being trapped in his burning home in Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says in a statement that the fire broke out Sunday evening in a home on the city’s west side.

Crews found the 55-year-old victim in the home as they arrived.

He had been badly burned and was rushed to hospital but the statement says he did not survive.

Investigators say the fire was caused by smoking materials.

The man’s death marks the first fatal fire in Vancouver in 2020.

