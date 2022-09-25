Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Jimmy Joseph, from Alert Bay, carves a guitar case at the Vancouver International Guitar Festival at Creekside Community Centre in Vancouver on Sept. 24. Joseph, who is Kwakwaka'wakw, is a 4th generation carver who has been carving for 40 years.Taehoon Kim

The Vancouver International Guitar Festival began on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Creekside Community Centre in Vancouver, B.C. The festival, which featured master classes, luthier workshops, performances and a boutique guitar showcase, returned after a two-year hiatus during COVID. Up to 1,500 visitors were expected to attend, according to festival producer Shaw Saltzberg. Festival attendees could try unique guitars, learn the latest luthier techniques, and listen to performances by accomplished musicians.

Musician and composer Itamar Erez plays a guitar at the festival.