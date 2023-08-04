Artists have been hard at work creating 20 murals across Metro Vancouver in the lead-up to the annual Vancouver Mural Festival, which runs Aug. 4-13. Launched in 2016, the festival has brightened the region with more than 400 murals.
This year’s open-air gallery will feature work from a variety of artists such as Toronto’s Jacquie Comrie, Hawaii-born graffiti artist JNasty, Kelly Cannell of Musqueam, Vancouver’s Carolyn Wong and SCKARO (Oscar Maslard) of France. The 10-day event will offer daily mural tours, and wraps up with the Mount Pleasant Street Party on the final weekend.
Jacquie Comrie
Madre Gaia: When Mindfulness meets Public Art
“This work is entitled Mother Gaia – a celebration to the goddess supreme of Earth and creation. Centering on psychology of colour and its impact on our emotions, the work speaks on the meaning of creation, human connection and transformation. Personally these words speak to my own experience as a new mom and being in a state of radical creation, having giving birth to my daughter Onyx only three months ago. As a new mom, three months postpartum, creating human life and art ... what a privilege. Through this work my goal is to reimagine public art as a tool for public wellness and a gift to my two babies, Onyx and Maxi.”
SCKARO (Oscar Maslard)
Heritage
“The title of the mural is ‘Heritage,’ it kind of represents the heritage of Vancouver, meaning by the Heritage House ... also I did the logs, and rocks, which are clearly part of the construction and the start of Vancouver.”
JNasty
Lōkahi
“My mural conveys the Hawaiian’s journey to Vancouver. A lot of the shapes that were painted in this mural are traditional to Polynesian culture. Myself being Hawaiian and Samoan, I think it’s very important to represent for all of the Usos (brothers) in the tattoo culture.”
Kelly Cannell
Keepers of the Land
“The title of the piece is Keepers of the Land, and it is intended to represent the surrounding environment, with the triangle representing the three host nations, and bringing awareness to where we are and Coast Salish presence.
“It was a collaboration with BCIT [British Columbia Institute of Technology], and I was given a few guidelines on what they wanted represented and so together, this is where I ended up.”
Carolyn Wong
Waterfront Pond
“For this piece, especially because it’s so close to the waterfront, I wanted to create something vibrant and happy just by looking at it. A lot of my artwork revolves around nature, harmonious living things interacting together, and so really this artwork is just kind of a whole collection of animals; birds and koi fish, plants and things that people just generally enjoy looking at. Being with nature and being right downtown is just nice to have that breath of freshness and nature in such a busy area.”