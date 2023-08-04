Open this photo in gallery: Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist Jacquie Comrie poses for a photograph in front of her mural, Madre Gaia: When Mindfulness meets Public Art, in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood on July 31.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Artists have been hard at work creating 20 murals across Metro Vancouver in the lead-up to the annual Vancouver Mural Festival, which runs Aug. 4-13. Launched in 2016, the festival has brightened the region with more than 400 murals.

This year’s open-air gallery will feature work from a variety of artists such as Toronto’s Jacquie Comrie, Hawaii-born graffiti artist JNasty, Kelly Cannell of Musqueam, Vancouver’s Carolyn Wong and SCKARO (Oscar Maslard) of France. The 10-day event will offer daily mural tours, and wraps up with the Mount Pleasant Street Party on the final weekend.

Jacquie Comrie

Open this photo in gallery: Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist Jacquie Comrie and artist assistant Mia Ohki work on Madre Gaia: When Mindfulness meets Public Art.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Jacquie Comrie, a new mom, sees the work as a gift to her two children.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Madre Gaia: When Mindfulness meets Public Art

“This work is entitled Mother Gaia – a celebration to the goddess supreme of Earth and creation. Centering on psychology of colour and its impact on our emotions, the work speaks on the meaning of creation, human connection and transformation. Personally these words speak to my own experience as a new mom and being in a state of radical creation, having giving birth to my daughter Onyx only three months ago. As a new mom, three months postpartum, creating human life and art ... what a privilege. Through this work my goal is to reimagine public art as a tool for public wellness and a gift to my two babies, Onyx and Maxi.”

SCKARO (Oscar Maslard)

Open this photo in gallery: Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Sckaro (Oscar Maslard) of France works on Heritage, a mural representing the heritage of Vancouver.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Heritage

“The title of the mural is ‘Heritage,’ it kind of represents the heritage of Vancouver, meaning by the Heritage House ... also I did the logs, and rocks, which are clearly part of the construction and the start of Vancouver.”

JNasty

Open this photo in gallery: Hawaii-born graffiti artist JNasty with his completed mural, titled Lōkahi, in a busy West End alley in Vancouver, B.C. on Aug. 1.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Lōkahi

“My mural conveys the Hawaiian’s journey to Vancouver. A lot of the shapes that were painted in this mural are traditional to Polynesian culture. Myself being Hawaiian and Samoan, I think it’s very important to represent for all of the Usos (brothers) in the tattoo culture.”

Kelly Cannell

Open this photo in gallery: Musqueam artist Kelly Cannel puts the finishing touches on her mural, Keepers of the Land, at the BCIT Burnaby campus on Aug. 1.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Kelly Cannel looks at her mural as it nears completion.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: A cyclist passes Keepers of the Land, the triangle representing three host Coast Salish Nations.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Keepers of the Land

“The title of the piece is Keepers of the Land, and it is intended to represent the surrounding environment, with the triangle representing the three host nations, and bringing awareness to where we are and Coast Salish presence.

“It was a collaboration with BCIT [British Columbia Institute of Technology], and I was given a few guidelines on what they wanted represented and so together, this is where I ended up.”

Carolyn Wong

Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver-based artist Carolyn Wong across the street from her mural, Waterfront Pond, in Vancouver on Aug. 3.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Wong hopes that the artwork will bring a breath of freshness and nature to the busy downtown area.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Wong takes in her mural with Paige Jung, a friend and fellow artist.Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Waterfront Pond

“For this piece, especially because it’s so close to the waterfront, I wanted to create something vibrant and happy just by looking at it. A lot of my artwork revolves around nature, harmonious living things interacting together, and so really this artwork is just kind of a whole collection of animals; birds and koi fish, plants and things that people just generally enjoy looking at. Being with nature and being right downtown is just nice to have that breath of freshness and nature in such a busy area.”