British Columbia Vancouver officer charged in crash of police vehicles that hurt pedestrians

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
A Vancouver police officer faces a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act relating to a crash between two police vehicles that resulted in several injuries.

The BC Prosecution Service says Const. Jose Domingo has been charged with driving without reasonable consideration for the crash on June 29, 2018.

Three officers and two pedestrians were hurt at the intersection in downtown Vancouver when a police van and cruiser collided.

A police statement at the time said the pedestrians, both women in their 30s, were caught by the collision and sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Because the pedestrians were injured, the crash was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office, which determined there were reasonable grounds that officers driving both vehicles had committed an offence.

Domingo’s first appearance is set for Aug. 9 in provincial court.

