Vancouver Police arrest 14 pro-Palestinian protesters for blocking rail lines

Police say they have arrested 14 people at a protest by pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking rail lines in East Vancouver.

Constable Tania Visintin says protesters who were blocking the Canadian National Railway lines refused multiple requests to move and some “became hostile” with officers.

She says in a statement that more than three hours after police were called, 14 protesters were arrested for mischief and obstruction at 2:30 p.m.

Visintin says investigators will recommend charges to Crown counsel.

Police and protest organizers both say about 100 people were at the demonstration.

The protesters had earlier issued a news release showing people on the tracks, saying they were demanding sanctions against Israel over its actions in Gaza.