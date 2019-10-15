 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Vancouver police charge man with break and enter, arson in Emily Carr University fire

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
People stand outside the Emily Carr University of Art and Design campus in Vancouver, B.C., on Sept. 1, 2017. The university reopened Tuesday after cancelling classes because of fire damage to some offices and art studios.

The Canadian Press

Police say a 40-year-old man from Vancouver has been charged in an alleged arson that damaged an art and design university earlier this month.

The Vancouver Police Department says Nathan MacLeod was arrested on Friday and remanded into custody.

Police say he’s been charged with two counts of break and enter and one count of arson.

Vancouver police were called to Emily Carr University on Oct. 5 after firefighters responded to the suspicious blaze.

MacLeod was scheduled to appear in a B.C. provincial court on Tuesday.

The university reopened Tuesday after cancelling classes because of fire damage to some offices and art studios.

