Three shootings in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside neighbourhood injure four

Police say four people were injured in three separate shootings within hours of each other in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The first shooting was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday, the second occurred a few hours later and police say the third happened just after 6 a.m. Monday.

Police say in a news release that detectives believe all three shootings are targeted and may be linked to gang activity.

Two 50-year-old men were shot in the first and third attacks and both were seriously injured while two other men in their 20s suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the second shooting.

Police raised concerns last week about escalating levels of crime and violence in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow says criminals are looking to take advantage of increasing violence there and that has put vulnerable people at risk.

