Police in Vancouver say they are investigating four overnight stabbings, including a suspected homicide in the city’s Killarney neighbourhood.

The Vancouver Police Department says in a news release that officers responded to a home near Boundary Road and East 45th Avenue after receiving reports about a man being stabbed around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say they found 22-year-old Caleb Morin, who was taken to hospital and later died of his injures.

They say no arrests have been made in this stabbing and the investigation is ongoing.

The department says in a separate news release that two of the other incidents happened in the Downtown Eastside, while the fourth stabbing occurred in the West End.

It says the cases do not seem to be connected but is asking anyone with information to come forward, saying one suspect in a Downtown Eastside stabbing at 6:30 a.m. Saturday was identified and has been arrested.

“These are all very serious incidents that strained the capacity of our front-line first responders,” Const. Tania Visintin said in the news release. “With assistance from our Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Section, we are continuing to collect evidence that will hopefully lead us to solve each of these crimes.”