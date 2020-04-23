Vancouver police investigating after infant found dead in portable public toilet

Police say they are investigating the discovery of a dead infant in a portable public toilet in Vancouver.
A statement from the police department says the remains were found Wednesday on the city’s Downtown Eastside.
Const. Tania Visintin says officers were called to the area at around 6 p.m.
She says it was obvious to responding officers that the baby was deceased.
Visintin says there’s concern for the physical and mental well-being of the mother and police are searching for her.
She says the discovery was “extremely tragic.”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.