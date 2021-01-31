Vancouver police issue $17,000 in fines to partygoers, man running home nightclub

Police have arrested a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse and issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000.

Sgt. Steve Addison says the case should be a lesson to anyone caught hosting a party in violation of provincial measures imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says police launched an investigation a week ago after a witness called police to report a large party inside the downtown apartment.

Addison says officers issued numerous fines to a 42-year-old host who was allegedly working as a doorman but refused to open the door and was defiant with police.

Officers returned early Sunday morning with a search warrant after he allegedly held two more large parties this weekend.

Addison says the 102-square-metre penthouse was packed with people and appeared to be running as a nightclub and show lounge.

“Our officers found 78 people inside the three-level apartment, and none of them were wearing masks,” he said. “There were menus, tables, point-of-sale terminals and cash tills.”

Police issued each partygoer a $230 ticket for failing to wear a face covering and arrested the host.

Provincial measures ban social gatherings of any size inside residences, but allow people who live alone to host two people with whom they regularly socialize.

