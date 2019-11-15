Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in Whistler, B.C.

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident in Whistler, B.C., this past summer.

Police say 51-year-old Jagraj Berar, also known as Roger Berar, of Surrey has been charged following an investigation.

Mounties say they believe the incident was isolated, unrelated to Berar’s employment as a police officer, and involved persons known to each other.

Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison confirmed Berar is still with the department, but says the officer is not on active duty.

Squamish RCMP say they believe the alleged assault occurred a few days before the detachment received a complaint on July 19.

