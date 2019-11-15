 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in Whistler, B.C.

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A Vancouver police officer has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident in Whistler, B.C., this past summer.

Police say 51-year-old Jagraj Berar, also known as Roger Berar, of Surrey has been charged following an investigation.

Mounties say they believe the incident was isolated, unrelated to Berar’s employment as a police officer, and involved persons known to each other.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison confirmed Berar is still with the department, but says the officer is not on active duty.

Squamish RCMP say they believe the alleged assault occurred a few days before the detachment received a complaint on July 19.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter