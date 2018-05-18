 Skip to main content

Vancouver police searching for suspects after targeted double shooting

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

Two people have been taken to hospital in Vancouver following a double shooting.

Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette says the attack occurred just before 6 a.m.

He says the incident is targeted but did not release any information about the victims.

It happened in a residence on a street not far from the Pacific Central train station at the east end of False Creek.

No arrests have been made.

