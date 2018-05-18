Vancouver police searching for suspects after targeted double shooting

Two people have been taken to hospital in Vancouver following a double shooting.
Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette says the attack occurred just before 6 a.m.
He says the incident is targeted but did not release any information about the victims.
It happened in a residence on a street not far from the Pacific Central train station at the east end of False Creek.
No arrests have been made.
