Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to close for COVID-19 violations suggests she plans to reopen

A Vancouver restaurant that defied COVID-19 restrictions by serving patrons indoors has been slapped with a closure notice, but its owner suggests she will reopen after restocking on food.

Vancouver police Cpl. Tania Visintin says a liquor co-ordinator from the department visited the Corduroy Restaurant on Saturday night in response to several complaints throughout the day.

Visintin says no one was arrested at the eatery and no tickets were issued, adding any further action would be taken by provincial health authorities.

The closure notice was issued by Vancouver Coastal Health after concerns from the public.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Corduroy’s owner is seen speaking to a bylaw officer handing her a notice of trespassing as unmasked customers in the packed eatery start chanting “Get out.”

The restaurant’s Instagram post on Sunday describes the last two days as a “roller-coaster” but does not mention the closure order.

“We appreciate the support and understand the backlash,” it says. “This last year has been incredibly difficult for us all. We have sold out of food and decided to close tonight and tomorrow.”

British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a public health order last week banning all indoor dining due to a sharp jump in COVID-19 cases.

The province has since seen cases top the 1,000 mark several times in recent days, including setting a single-day record of 1,072 infections.

Patio seating and takeout orders are still allowed as part of the new public health order, which will last until at least April 19.

