Vancouver says commuter traffic should continue through Strathcona despite homeowners’ objections

Vancouver city staff have concluded commuter traffic should continue to zip through Strathcona despite efforts by a new generation of homeowners who had hoped the city would come up with an alternative.

The City of Vancouver has been searching for a new commuter route going east from downtown, prompting a struggle to accommodate the demands of residents of the neighbourhood, the needs of a historic group of produce distributors in the nearby industrial zone and preservation of a community garden.

At council Tuesday, debate uncovered anger at the federal government over its management of trains and port traffic and at the city for rejecting a community panel’s decision last spring for a completely new route between Main Street and Clark Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

“My wife and four children and dog live in fear and loathing of Prior Street. We don’t use our front door,” Andreas Juen told city council Tuesday, one of many residents to make a similar case.

Prior Street, which turns into Venables, was transformed into a small highway almost 50 years ago when the city council of the day tried to drive a plan for a full-scale freeway through Strathcona, then home to many low-income Chinese, Italian and black residents.

The complete freeway never got built, but it did transform Prior/Venables from a neighbourhood street into an arterial that fed into the Dunsmuir viaduct.

It’s now a neighbourhood that includes million-dollar-plus heritage homes and middle-class families in them, along with some elderly Chinese residents who say the area is unbearable because of the traffic.

City staff had considered the new route through industrial land near Vancouver’s train station – a solution that would have cost $400-million, the engineering department’s entire budget for projects for a year. But staff came to the conclusion that the best solution was to stick with the current street.

Staff have recommended the route be improved with $125-million of changes, including an underpass to help end traffic snarls at the railroad tracks that cross Prior, street widening at certain points, more trees and better access to the park on the south side.

Among those in favour of keeping Prior as the commuter street was Philip Wong, speaking for the more than a dozen produce distributors whose warehouses and container trucks dominate the next street to the south, Malkin, that was considered as an option at one point.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We are a part of the living history of the city,” Mr. Wong said. Two of the of companies on Malkin that supply cruise ships were facing the possibility of closure if trucks had to compete with waves of commuters.

Mr. Wong and the produce distributors got support throughout the last few years from a group of community gardeners further east on Malkin.

For many residents, the heavy traffic on Prior is exacerbated by increased rail traffic on the line that intersects the road. They argue that the federal government’s port, which is the destination of the trains that use that line, should pay the heavy cost of moving the commuter route to somewhere, anywhere else.

But engineers say the port won’t pay anything toward a project that is only about making a neighbourhood more livable.

So they’re sticking with their recommendation that the city spend its money to make the 10-block stretch more livable.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.