 Skip to main content

British Columbia Vancouver schools allow students to participate in Friday’s climate strike

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Vancouver schools allow students to participate in Friday’s climate strike

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Vancouver school trustees have passed a motion that would allow students with parental permission to take part in climate strike activities on Friday and to make up any missed work without penalty.

The motion was passed unanimously at last night’s school board meeting and is similar to the decision taken last week in the Surrey school district.

Emily Carr University in Vancouver has already announced it will cancel classes for the day, while The University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University leave class cancellations up to individual instructors and University of Victoria instructors have been urged to consider student wishes when allowing absences.

Story continues below advertisement

Climate strikes around being held around the globe on Friday to support 16-year-old Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg (TOON’-berg) who has gained international attention after launching her climate strike campaign last year.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter