Vancouver schools allow students to participate in Friday’s climate strike

Vancouver school trustees have passed a motion that would allow students with parental permission to take part in climate strike activities on Friday and to make up any missed work without penalty.
The motion was passed unanimously at last night’s school board meeting and is similar to the decision taken last week in the Surrey school district.
Emily Carr University in Vancouver has already announced it will cancel classes for the day, while The University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University leave class cancellations up to individual instructors and University of Victoria instructors have been urged to consider student wishes when allowing absences.
Climate strikes around being held around the globe on Friday to support 16-year-old Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg (TOON’-berg) who has gained international attention after launching her climate strike campaign last year.
