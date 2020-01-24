 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Vancouver study indicates low-income residents are not pushed from neighbourhoods when new housing is built

Adrienne Tanner
VANCOUVER
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vancouver council currently offers developers density incentives to build larger rental buildings with a percentage of units rented at below-market rates.

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Of all the housing affordability arguments, none is as heated as what I call the supply-side debate. On one side are the supply-side advocates who believe the housing affordability crisis can be solved by flooding the market with more housing.

The theory goes that new housing built in low-income neighbourhoods will be snapped up by wealthier people currently living in older rental stock, thereby freeing up the number of older affordable suites for those who truly need them.

On the other side are those who assert new buildings fuel gentrification by attracting greater numbers of wealthy people to a neighbourhood. Once a neighbourhood starts to gentrify, developers put up more new buildings and ultimately, lower-income people are pushed out.

Story continues below advertisement

The argument between the NIMBY’s and YIMBY’s (the “yes in my backyard,” pro-development crowd) plays out noisily on Twitter between people whose opinions are often backed by little evidence. There is a reason for this. There are myriad variables at play when neighbourhoods change and drilling down to gauge the impact of new development is not simple.

Nonetheless, a few economists have recently begun to try, and preliminary American studies suggest the supply-siders may be right. But so far, no one has done any comprehensive research here.

Jens von Bergmann, a Vancouver data analytics expert, has his eye on a new study by the Upjohn Institute, a Michigan-based, non-profit research organization that examined the impact of new market rental buildings in low-income neighbourhoods in 11 American cities. The study found new rentals did not drive up neighbourhood rents; in fact, rents were lower up to three years out than they were in comparable neighbourhoods where no development occurred. It also found increases in low-income residents migrating to neighbourhoods where new buildings had been added, belying the notion they would be driven out.

The study’s author, economist Evan Mast, was drawn to the topic because of his own experience struggling to find affordable accommodation while he was in graduate school at Stanford, near San Francisco. He wanted to know whether new rental construction might help alleviate the housing crunch and now, based on his study and one or two others, cautiously concludes yes.

Vancouver academics who question a pure economic analysis of gentrification and doubt the ability of market housing to ease affordability found the Upjohn study interesting, but weren’t sure it would translate to Vancouver, where land values have risen so high.

Patrick Condon, a professor at the University of British Columbia, said building new housing does nothing to address the chasm between high housing prices and rents, and local wages, which have not kept up. And Andy Yan, director of Simon Fraser University’s city program, says one only need look to Burnaby to see how unfettered new construction can result in massive dislocation of low-income people.

Mr. Mast can’t say for sure his findings would hold everywhere in the Metro Vancouver area, where land speculators have pushed up property values, sparking building booms and evictions. But he says that people who want to block housing will always come up with a story about why their city or neighbourhood is different. He assumes cities are similar, unless proven otherwise and notes his study included San Francisco and Brooklyn where land values, as in Vancouver, have soared.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver council currently offers developers density incentives to build larger rental buildings with a percentage of units rented at below-market rates. But some councillors consistently vote against these proposals, claiming they fear the effects of gentrification. Mr. von Bergmann conducted a vastly simplified version of the Upjohn study, and it indicated the Upjohn study results tend to hold true here; he found low-income residents were not pushed from neighbourhoods when new housing is built.

If Mr. von Bergmann is correct, council’s push for more rental housing combined with stronger protections for displaced renters appears to be on the right track. He and others are keen to dig deeper with a more comprehensive study into the Vancouver-area market. Let’s hope they do. If it shows Vancouver’s rental policy is aiding housing affordability, then council can proceed full steam ahead with the validation of research. If results indicate otherwise, the city will know it’s time to regroup and move in another direction.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies