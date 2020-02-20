Vancouver to launch first multicity ride-hailing licence on April 1; unclear if all municipalities will join

Vancouver is set to launch the first multicity ride-hailing licence on the continent as of April 1, but it’s not clear yet whether all key municipalities will join in.
A report going to Vancouver City Council on Tuesday recommends the city run the regional licencing system, with fees of $155 a company and $150 a car. The system includes 29 cities, two electoral areas and one First Nations community.
Of those, 25 cities in the region, which stretches from Whistler in the north to Hope in the east, will be voting on their participation in February and March.
Vancouver’s report, which follows the general concepts set out by the TransLink mayors’ council two weeks ago, does not put any kind of other restrictions on ride-hailing operations.
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has said he supports a regional licence but also wants more changes in the provincial rules to ensure that taxis aren’t put at a disadvantage because of stiffer requirements for insurance, accessibility or allowed areas of operation.
Mr. McCallum has been putting up a vigorous fight to stop Uber from operating in his community, but he said he was ready to move on after losing a court battle two weeks ago.
That means Surrey councillors aren’t completely sure what will happen when its divided council votes, possibly as early as Monday, on whether to approve participation in the regional licence. “I have no sense at all of how the mayor will react,” councillor Brenda Locke said.
She plans to support it, even though she’s never used Uber herself. “We need transportation options here in Surrey.”
The new regional licence fees will be considerably lower than the $510-a-vehicle fee now in Burnaby.
Vancouver staff estimate it will cost the city about $140,000 in administration costs for the first year. The city will retain enough revenue to cover costs and then distribute the rest to other municipalities proportionally.
Four smaller and more distant cities in the region – Mission, Hope, Belcarra and Kent – are not included in the formal agreement. Neither is Tsawwassen First Nation.
According to Vancouver city staff, no other city in the United States or Canada has a regional licensing system quite as complex as the one that will be put in place for the metropolitan Vancouver area.
An official with one of the municipalities not included in the new regional licence was surprised to hear that his town was left out.
Barclay Pitkethly, Mission’s deputy chief administration officer, said his district municipality is interested in providing an opportunity for ride-hailing there.
“We have a lot of those last-mile trips [from the West Coast Express train service] and we could benefit. It would be more than welcome.”
But, he said, “nobody’s ever approached us” about participating in the regional licensing scheme.
The TransLink mayors included Squamish and Whistler, which are not part of the TransLink region, in their agreement.
It’s unclear how many companies and vehicles Vancouver might end up licensing regionally. So far, just two companies – Uber and Lyft – have Vancouver-only and Richmond-only licences, with about 400 cars indicated for Lyft and no defined number yet for Uber.
Calgary, one of the few other North American cities to impose a higher driver’s licence requirement on ride-hailing operations similar to B.C.’s, has about 4,000 vehicles licensed there.
The new licensing system is being considered an interim measure, since it was developed in just a couple of months instead of the usual half to full year it takes to plan regional licences.
The new system doesn’t address the Passenger Transportation Board’s rules about identification markings or stickers for cars.
