Vancouver’s fire department is showing off what the city says is Canada’s first electric fire engine.

The Austrian-built pumper truck is part of the city’s commitment to reduce fleet emissions by moving to electric vehicles when they need to be replaced.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the fire engine represents an important milestone and the city is proud to be the first in Canada to lead the way with its firefighting fleet.

Fire Chief Karen Fry says the truck is highly sophisticated and will enhance crews’ capability to protect people and property, while improving the health and safety of firefighters.

It’s painted in the same red and white as other city fire trucks, but it’s narrower and shorter than similar vehicles, giving it better manoeuvrability.

The city says the truck’s operational noise is also much lower, and the electric engine significantly reduces firefighters’ exposure to pollutants from diesel exhaust.

The city has committed to chopping emission from its fleet by 60 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030, and about 10 per cent of its vehicles are now electric.