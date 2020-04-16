 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Vancouver woman evicted from mother’s long-term care home as health officials ban visitors due to COVID-19

Wendy Stueck
Vancouver
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dale Edwards is seen from the window of a long-term care residence room where she has been staying with her mother, Diana Edwards, 96, for the past month, in Vancouver, on Thursday, 2020. She is being forced to leave after being told that a caregiver exemption that might have allowed her to stay does not apply to her.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Last month, Dale Edwards was given a choice: stay with her mother, who is 96 and living in a long-term care centre in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood, or leave and don’t come back – at least, not until the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have lessened or disappeared.

For Ms. Edwards, who is 71 and has been visiting her mother nearly every day for the past decade, it was an easy decision.

“It took me about one second to say, ‘Of course, I’m going to stay,’” Ms. Edwards said Thursday in a telephone interview.

Story continues below advertisement

So she stayed put, sleeping each night on the floor on a fold-up mattress a friend delivered to the residence and doing sit-ups and walking the aisles of the facility, often pushing her mother, Diana Edwards, in a wheelchair for exercise.

But the arrangement ended Thursday, after Vancouver Coastal Health determined Ms. Edwards did not qualify for an exemption to the current ban on visitors.

“Vancouver Coastal Health understands the importance of visits from family and loved ones to our long-term care residents and we appreciate everyone’s support in keeping our most vulnerable population safe at this time,” Vancouver Coastal Health spokeswoman Carrie Stefanson said in an e-mail.

“A public-health order restricts visitors in long-term care settings to immediate family members and spiritual adviser of residents who are clinically assessed to be at end-of-life. A very limited number of exemptions will be granted in exceptional cases.”

Vancouver Coastal Health announced visitor restrictions to all sites on March 23.

Health experts say those restrictions are essential to save lives of residents and health care workers. Older people are more susceptible to COVID-19 than younger people, the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Canada are related to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, and restricting visitors is one of the most important steps a facility can take to prevent the risks of infection and transmission.

Open this photo in gallery

Dale Edwards and her mother, Diana Edwards, 96.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

But those restrictions come at a price, including stress for families.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a recognition that, at this time, stricter limitations on visitors has the potential to increase anxiety for residents and families, as well as put additional pressure on health care workers where families provide invaluable support with activities of daily living and non-clinical care to support their loved ones,” British Columbia Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said in a March 17 letter advising long-term care facilities to restrict visits to essential visits only.

“However, in an effort to control transmission, it is essential,” Dr. Henry added in the letter.

Prolonged isolation would amount to a “death warrant” for her mother, Ms. Edwards said on Thursday, adding that she has noticed changes in her mother’s physical and mental well-being even when she has been away on a short vacation.

Ms. Edwards maintains she does not pose a risk to residents or workers, as she has remained on the same floor of the building since March 15 and does not mingle with anybody outside her mother’s room.

Residence managers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Victoria, Brenda Brophy recently made a nearly three-metre banner to wave from the street for her mother, Dot Finnerty, who is on the fifth floor of a long-term care centre, has been without visitors for a month and turned 100 on April 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Brophy understands the visitor restrictions but would like to see more attention paid to social isolation and communication, including video chats. Right now, those are hit-and-miss and depend on willing staff, she said.

“If this is going to continue, we need to know what’s being done for our loved ones and we need to go a little bit further in keeping connections," Ms. Brophy said.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies