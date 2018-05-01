Vancouver YWCA aims to clean up overly sexual internet ads

The Vancouver region’s YWCA is launching a toolkit to encourage users to report advertising that uses overly sexual images and relies on gender stereotypes of women and men.

The organization has set up a web tool that guides visitors through the process of filing complaints to Advertising Standards Canada, the industry’s self-regulator, over ads that sexualize women or children or glorify masculine stereotypes.

The toolkit is part of the YWCA’s Culture Shift project, which targets hypersexualization and hypermasculinization. The organization has previously used YouTube ads to call out popular music videos.

“There’s a direct link between the sexualization of females, hypermasculinization and violence toward women, and violence toward women is a direct barrier to gender equality,” said Chantelle Krish, the organization’s director of communications and advocacy.

Research conducted by the YWCA and published last year links sexualization with three of the most common mental-health problems experienced by girls and women: eating disorders, low self-esteem and depression.

There are also indicators that sexualization of girls is linked to the overexpression of masculine stereotypes, or hypermasculinization, and in turn, this dynamic perpetuates violence against women.

Advertising Standards Canada’s code prohibits any form of personal discrimination based on sex, ads that exploit or incite violence, demean a group of persons or undermine human dignity. However, the code also notes that advertisements “may be distasteful without necessarily conflicting” with those guidelines.

Ms. Krish said most Canadians are probably unaware that they have the power to report ads.

“Often, we would hear from people that they felt helpless around this issue,” she said.

“They didn’t feel they had the capacity to stand up against the advertising industry, so we wanted to create a way for them to take direct action and be empowered to actually do something about it.”

The YWCA plans to promote the toolkit through a social-media campaign for the next two weeks, but it will remain on the organization’s website for as long as people use it.

Beyond resulting in actual complaints being filed, Ms. Krish said she hopes the campaign will educate people about how certain images create barriers to gender equality.

Advertising Standards Canada receives about 1,800 complaints a year, mostly related to misleading advertising, the group’s vice-president, Janet Feasby, said.

She noted the organization also receives complaints about women being objectified and men being depicted as incompetent.

“Whether this toolkit will result in a lot of complaints ... based on our experience, it may not, but nonetheless it’s certainly a good initiative,” she said.

She said the self-regulator’s standards council, which is made up of volunteers from senior members of the advertising industry and the public, meets regularly to adjudicate the complaints and decide whether any codes have been breached. A violation could result in an advertiser withdrawing or amending the ad; summaries of decisions are available to view on its website.

An annual study conducted on behalf of Advertising Standards Canada by The Gandalf Group found last year that 62 per cent of the 1,564 participants said at least some of the ads they see are sexist toward women. The study also found 41 per cent said they see ads that are sexist toward men.

A report by the YWCA singled out racy advertising from clothing brand American Apparel − specifically an ad that featured a man in a suit and tie standing over a pair of opened women’s legs. A participant in a youth focus group said: “Guys think this is how life is, which is why guys don’t know how to treat girls and there is misogyny happening; they think they should treat women the way the man in this ad is.”

Ms. Krish said educating people about such ads is an important step in challenging the content.

“Public opinion informs public policy, so if we have more active citizens taking action against the things that they see as problematic, then we’ll start to see shifts in policy that hopefully reinforce better social cohesion and greater equality for all,” said Ms. Krish.

She cited an example from earlier this year, when backlash on social media prompted clothing retailer H&M to apologize for a product image that featured a black child wearing a hoodie labelling him the “coolest monkey.”

“We’re seeing action taken by citizens and the best-case scenario after this campaign is that we start a national conversation that prompts advertisers to stop creating problematic content,” Ms. Krish said.

The $25,000 campaign is funded by the federal department, Status of Women Canada; advocates from the YWCA see the partnership as a sign that Canada isn’t far behind the United Kingdom and Norway, countries with bans on hypersexualized ads.