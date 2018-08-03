Vancouver’s mountain view threatened by burgeoning housing needs

It happens on those crisp, clear winter mornings when you are out with the dog. You turn a corner, look north and – bam! – there they are, the mountains, shrouded in snow. On those days you marvel at the breathtaking view and remind yourself how lucky you are to live here.

The ocean and the mountains are Vancouver’s defining features. They set our city apart and make us a knockout contestant for the world’s most beautiful city. Best of all, they’re free.

Everyone – rich, poor and in between – can enjoy a stroll along the beach. And everyone can feast their eyes on the mountain vistas, provided nothing is blocking the view. And that is why in 2011 a Non-Partisan Association city council under the leadership of former mayor Gordon Campbell adopted the first view cone guidelines, which limited building heights in certain locations to preserve public views. Gordon Price was a councillor at the time and says the policy arose out of concerns over the impending Expo Lands development on False Creek.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, land values have soared, and the pressure to build more housing has similarly increased. The number of development sites where a new, tall tower can go up without tearing down an old one are limited. As a result, our current Vision Vancouver council is making exceptions to the view cone restrictions. It recently approved a potential 400-foot tower at 777 Pacific Blvd. – which would puncture the Cambie view cone by 100 feet – provided the project is a rental building, not condominiums.

The landowner, PavCo, originally proposed a 300-foot project, but fearing it would block views of BC Place stadium – which wasn’t an immediate hit when it was first built but is now considered an iconic building – city staff proposed PavCo get its density by building up, not out.

The decision sparked an uproar among those fighting to protect view corridors – and for good reason. This is a case in which Vancouverites are being asked to sacrifice a slice of nature in part to preserve sight lines to a building. And the big win is a rental apartment building that many people will never be able to afford. Because PavCo built the new stadium roof, the Crown corporation is not required to contribute any more in the way of community amenities. So if it chooses to build a 400-foot rental building, the apartments will be rented at market prices. According to padmapper.com, the median rates for available downtown apartments in July were $2,300 for a one-bedroom, $3,850 for a two-bedroom and $5,900 for a three-bedroom.

Vision defended the decision by pointing out that Vancouver needs more rental buildings and that allowances for PavCo’s development and two other tall towers in the area were approved in the Northeast False Creek Plan after much consultation. Now, Vision is not the only party to advocate loosening view cone restrictions over the years. When Susanne Anton ran unsuccessfully for mayor under the NPA banner in 2011, her platform included specific exemptions. Similar scenarios are playing out in growing cities worldwide, including London and San Francisco, where valued views are under pressure from burgeoning housing needs.

Mr. Price says that for the city to grow and evolve, there will inevitably be trade-offs and, in some cases, they may be justifiable. The incursion into the Cambie view cone isn’t the worst-case scenario, he says. Mayor Gregor Robertson called the project a “reasonable trade-off,” and his Vision colleagues agreed.

I beg to differ. I can imagine a true affordable housing project with gains for the city so great it would be worth trading away a slice of mountain scenery. But this proposal, which serves only those who can afford to pay top dollar to rent in a shiny new downtown building, is not that project.

Once exemptions are made in one location, council can expect developers to demand them elsewhere. And once exceptions are made and the buildings are erected, there is no going back. Joni Mitchell sang back in the day, “They paved paradise …” And while the sentiment was the same, at least her parking lot was flat. These towers are not and, once built, will be duelling with the mountains for our attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Special to The Globe and Mail