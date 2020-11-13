 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

Vancouver’s new neighbourhood team attends 300 calls in 11 days, police say

Vancouver, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Vancouver police say they’ve responded to about 300 calls and seized 34 weapons since starting a new initiative in response to growing citizen concern about crime in the city.

Const. Tania Visintin says since the start of the neighbourhood response team in the beginning of November, most of their calls came from areas around downtown.

She says the department was able to reallocate officers to fit operational needs without hindering other squads, leaving the other police teams free to respond to more serious crimes.

Visintin says one of the main goals of the response team is to attend to “lower level” calls for service on issues like street disorder and to engage with residents.

She says police also get a lot of calls from businesses about people sleeping in front of their buildings, and they help with assisting the homeless get services.

Visintin says police will also be looking at long-term solutions for the area to ensure people feel safe.

