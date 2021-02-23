 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Vancouver’s permit systems need urgent rework, councillors say

Frances Bula
VANCOUVER
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Frances Friese’s dug up backyard where a laneway house for her parents was going to be built in Vancouver on Feb. 12, 2021.

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Fixing Vancouver’s broken development-approval and business-permitting systems needs to be a top priority for the city manager who is soon to be hired, say many Vancouver councillors.

Council members from different parties agreed that whoever replaces Sadhu Johnston, who left last month after more than five years in the position, needs to focus on the issue after they spent the last week dealing with a flood of stories about city-hall dysfunction when it comes to building housing or getting new businesses open in a timely way. The city expects to hire a new manager this spring.

The Globe and Mail reported earlier this month that business and building permits have been delayed for months over details and conflicting instructions on what to do. The story looked at major housing projects that have been stuck in limbo, sometimes for as long as five years, and decisions that actually prevented people from adding new housing units to their properties.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it will be a big factor in who we hire,” Green Party Councillor Pete Fry said. “We need to focus on the business of running the city. And that’s got to be the priority, not performative gestures.”

Non-Partisan Association Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung agreed that there needs to be something more to fix the situation than another review of regulations or permitting efficiency.

“I do think we need some fundamental change.”

And Mayor Kennedy Stewart said he thinks it’s an “important priority” to solve Vancouver’s bog of conflicting policies and confusing processes.

Councillors Lisa Dominato, Melissa De Genova, Rebecca Bligh and Christine Boyle echoed those sentiments and the sense of frustration with the current situation.

Mr. Stewart and others also talked about other solutions needed in addition: better technology, so the city can track developments and permits more easily across departments; more emphasis on what the top priorities are; new processes to simplify permitting.

Developers, homeowners and business operators have complained for years about the city’s complex and inefficient system for permits and approvals.

Story continues below advertisement

But many have said that the situation has become markedly worse in the past couple of years, with staff slowed down by ever-more layers of policy, contradictory directions, internal dissent in the planning department over the requirements for large projects, and a cumbersome and unco-ordinated permitting system for even straightforward single-family house or laneway projects, along with basic business uses.

The situation seems especially dire at a time when Vancouver is struggling with an extreme crisis of housing unaffordability and a city economy that has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, where many businesses have struggled to stay afloat amid lockdowns and restrictions.

Business owners say they are baffled about the city’s go-slow approach when it comes to helping them out, especially the continued long permit waits for new ventures that are aiming to fill empty spots on commercial strips.

“We’ve been waiting for a permit for a year,” said Gulzar Nanda, who has been trying, together with his mother, to open a restaurant called Ms. Tiffin near Fraser and 45th. “We’re sort of stuck now.”

Mr. Nanda, whose family has run a jewellery business in the Main Street Punjabi market for almost 30 years, said he had taken over a restaurant that had been in operation for 20 years.

But when he hired a crew to do some painting and tile work to freshen it up, a city inspector issued a stop-work order and then said that the restaurant would have to be brought up to code, even though that had never been required of the previous owner.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to end up costing me an extra $65,000 to $85,000,” Mr. Nanda said.

In another part of town, dealing with a different issue, the owners of a historic house in Strathcona are trying to build an additional unit on their property.

First, Erica McCuaig and Jane Dean were told they weren’t allowed, so they had to provide the city with its own documentation from 20 years before guaranteeing them the right to do this.

Now they’re being told the house’s exterior walls and windows have to be made out of wood – even though that will be far more expensive, harder to maintain, and not visibly different from substitutes such as cement-based siding and fibreglass doors and windows.

“It’s crazy that we can’t replicate the heritage character with non-combustible and energy-efficient materials,” Ms. McCuaig said.

Among the dozens of other stories that were reported by The Globe or that councillors heard via phone calls and e-mails the past week:

Story continues below advertisement

  • A coffee shop that is trying to open in a new building that replaced an older building with a coffee shop. The owner has spent almost a year waiting for various permits and has estimated it might cost as much as $100,000 in extra costs before they finally get to open.
  • A property owner who has been trying to build a single-family home for five years. After spending months and thousands of dollars in the preapproval process for a permit, he was told by staff that the planner with whom he had originally worked out details of the design was no longer with the city and others would not accept the written agreement the planner had filed.
  • A developer who has spent six years trying to get approvals for a 10-storey apartment building.
  • A man who has been told he must remove his basement suite because it wasn’t authorized when the house was built recently.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies