Vancouver’s Rio Theatre steps up fundraising drive ahead of looming deadline to save it

With a deadline looming, the plot to save Vancouver’s Rio Theatre reaches a climax this weekend. A series of fundraising events – including a 30-hour telethon and back-to-back shows hosted by filmmaker Kevin Smith, who recently suffered a heart attack – aims to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy the property.

The 420-seat theatre, built in 1938, screens films and hosts live events including concerts, comedy and burlesque shows. It is in a prime East Vancouver location – at East Broadway and Commercial Drive – and the building, which had been for sale for some time, received an offer from a developer in January.

The Rio’s operator Corinne Lea immediately mobilized, declaring her intention to buy it. She collected signatures and support, and her offer to purchase was accepted, with 60 days to remove subjects, which involves raising a down payment of about $3-million.

She is working to raise $2-million from investors, and an additional $1-million from the public through a crowdfunding campaign. As of Thursday morning, public donations had exceeded $245,000. The deadline to reach the million-dollar goal is midnight, April 2. The deadline to remove subjects is April 7.

“We’re feeling pretty optimistic,” Ms. Lea said Wednesday. “We don’t need the full million dollars. If we end up getting something close to that, we can still proceed.”

Funds raised by the public will be donated to the Vancouver Art House Society, formed for this purpose, but with a wider mandate to help save arts and culture spaces in the city. If the sale comes to fruition, the registered non-profit society would become an equity shareholder of the real estate, along with the private investors.

In addition to thousands of signatures on an online petition, the #SaveTheRio campaign has attracted some high-profile promoters, including native Vancouverite Ryan Reynolds.

“The Rio Theatre in Vancouver is legendary. Spoiler Alert: I plan to be buried there,” the Deadpool star tweeted, linking to the campaign’s Indiegogo site.

Ms. Lea called that support “huge.”

“Any time a celebrity has tweeted or donated or shown their support, definitely we see a spike in our campaign, so it really does help out a lot.”

The final fundraising push includes an art auction Thursday evening, followed by two sold-out Kevin Smith shows at the Rio on Friday.

Mr. Smith, a U.S. film director best known for Clerks, attended Vancouver Film School and has been a vocal supporter of the Rio.

In February, he suffered what he described as a massive heart attack, after the first of two back-to-back shows in California. His participation in the back-to-back Rio fundraisers became uncertain. But Ms. Lea says he’s coming to Vancouver to do the shows.

“That guy is amazing. He’s gone above and beyond to donate to these two events that sold out. And then the fact that he had a heart attack and is still doing it is amazing.”

A 30-hour telethon – modelled on the old Jerry Lewis Labour Day weekend telethons raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association – will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday and wrap up at the fundraising deadline of midnight on Monday.

The event will be co-hosted by Patrick Maliha and Eric Fell, comedians who started performing at the Rio about 5½ years ago as the Gentlemen Hecklers (with Shaun Stewart; they provide live commentary for bad films, as they screen).

“The Rio is this unsung hero of the artistic community,” says Mr. Maliha. “If you’re in the arts, you understand how important having something like the Rio is because it’s not just about the performers; it’s about the people that are inspired by the shows that are there, it’s about the dreams that can happen, the things you can do.”

Mr. Maliha says the Gentlemen Hecklers’ Rio run helped lead to a writing opportunity for the three of them on Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return. (They’re Mystery Science Theater geeks.)

The Save the Rio telethon’s lineup of more than 70 acts includes comedian Charlie Demers, musician C.R. Avery, burlesque groups and magicians.

“When we [proposed] a 30-hour telethon, they said, ‘Well, who’s going to be the main draw?’” says Mr. Maliha. “And then myself and Eric, we said, ‘Well, the star of the telethon is the Rio. That’s the star.’”

When asked if any big-name mystery guests might show up, Mr. Maliha said that “surprise guests may show up, may not.”

Even if the Indiegogo campaign does not reach the $1-million goal, the funds will still be available to the Rio. But if they don’t buy the property, the donations will be returned, Ms. Lea says.

“But my opinion is that failure is not an option,” she adds. “One way or another I’m going to make sure that we buy the property.”