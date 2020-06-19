Vancouver’s small business face long waits and steep costs for commercial permits

It costs Vancouver’s small businesses and the local economy almost three-quarters of a million dollars and a wait of more than eight months every time one of them has to go through city hall for a permit to open a store, fitness facility, restaurant or bar, according to new research from a city advocacy group.

“This isn’t just a cost to the business. It represents a massive loss to the economy,” said Amy Robinson, the executive director of management consultants LOCO BC, who interviewed 30 businesses in the months before COVID-19 hit the province and included detailed numbers from 19 of them.

Now, she and many others are hoping that the current sense of urgency around helping local businesses survive the pandemic will translate into some desperately needed changes to Vancouver city-hall bureaucracy.

“We’ve seen that permits and licences can be done in a hurry when the mandate is there,” said Patricia Barnes, executive director of the Hastings North Business Improvement Association. She has recently seen two businesses get patio permits within a day as a result of a council directive to expedite them and a new department director, Jessie Adcock, who is driving some reforms.

Economic costs of permit delays for businesses Average economic loss per business permit or licence in the City of Vancouver Loss to business Economic loss $721,808.02 $474,171.30 $39,218.98 $104,702.93 $103,714.81 Revenues Business lease Employ. Supplier sales Note: the study is based on data provided by 19 businesses in the city who reported on their experience with the permitting/ licensing process. The aggregated data reflects the impact to the broader economy. JOHN SOPINSKI/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: LOCO

“Right now, we have this amazing opportunity where we could make real change.” Ms. Barnes said.

Charles Gauthier, from the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, said that “COVID-19 frankly forced the change faster than the city was doing it before.”

The LOCO report calculated it costs the individual business and the local economy about $721,000 in lost revenue, lease costs, purchases from suppliers and employment with every permit – or about $30,000 a week – with each week it takes to process an application. The city processed 2,269 of those in 2018.

The report recommends some significant reforms in the current system, which provides business licences fairly quickly but takes an average of 8.2 months for anyone who needs a development or building permit beyond that.

One of the main recommendations is creating a transparent, consistent and online process.

“Many businesses report having multiple points of contact with the city in order to gather information to make a business decision, only to find out that some important information was not provided,” said the report.

Another is to set time limits for permit processes and publicly report wait times. City statistics for a commercial-renovation permit don’t include the pre-application period, in which weeks or months are needed to talk to staff about preparing the application, or the post-permit period, when construction starts and multiple inspections have to be done before a final occupancy permit is issued.

The report also says the current practice of asking applicants to pay an extra $2,000 to $3,000 to get permit applications processed more quickly through an “overtime review” is unfair.

There are still many concerns that it will be hard to reform an entrenched system of complex procedures, inconsistent decisions, and a seeming indifference by staff to the financial costs they create for businesses.

It’s a problem that many business owners have complained about for years, along with the architects, landlords, engineers, and others affected by the often months-long delays. But very few are willing to speak publicly, because they fear being stalled the next time they have to go to city hall for a permit.

One who is not is Brendan Ladner, who runs a three-location chain of “healthy fast food” operations in the downtown called SMAK.

Mr. Ladner applied for a permit for his most recently opened outlet in the fall of 2017. He didn’t get that permit until July, 2018.

“There’s no road map,” said Mr. Ladner, who finally got to open his Howe Street location in April, 2019, a year and a half after first applying and after going through many more complications, including being required to put in $7,000 worth of drywall that turned out to be unnecessary.

He saved some money by negotiating a lease with the landlord that he wouldn’t pay rent until three months after he got his permit to start construction. That meant his landlord lost money too, as the wait for the final permit dragged on.

“They are bleeding, the landlords and the tenants, both sides.”

