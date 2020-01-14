 Skip to main content

Victoria-bound WestJet plane lands in Vancouver after striking bird

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
A WestJet plane bound for Victoria from Calgary has landed in Vancouver after striking a bird in the air.

A statement from the company says WestJet flight 209 reported hitting the bird while inbound to Victoria.

The statement says a decision was made to divert to Vancouver due to the availability of maintenance resources.

It says the flight landed normally and the aircraft has subsequently been removed from service for required safety inspections.

WestJet says it sincerely apologizes for the interruption to passengers’ travel plans and any inconvenience it may have caused.

It adds all 31 passengers are being accommodated throughout the rest of the day on the next available flights.

