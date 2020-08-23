 Skip to main content
British Columbia

Victoria cops break up second straight party at downtown apartment

Victoria, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Victoria police say that for the second night in a row, they’ve broken up a party at the same downtown apartment and fined one of the participants.

Police say they were called to a one-bedroom suite in a multi-unit residential building just after midnight on Sunday for reports of a party.

They had visited the same suite the night before, breaking up a party of approximately 30 people and fining the host $2,300 for failing to follow the COVID-19 provincial health guidelines.

Police say this time they encountered a group of 15 people and ordered the party to disband.

One guest refused to co-operate, was subsequently arrested and given a $230 fine for abusive or belligerent behaviour under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

Police say the guest was later released at the scene and no additional tickets were handed out.

