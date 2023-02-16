Victoria Police are warning dozens of people that their names and other personal information contained in an officer’s lost notebook are now being “circulated among the criminal element.”

A statement from the department says the officer’s notebook was lost for five days in December, but it only learned of the loss this month.

While the notebook has been recovered, police say the notes were copied and they are aware that the information leaked has allegedly been used in a crime in Saanich.

Victoria Police Chief Constable Del Manak said the breach is “unacceptable,” an external investigation has been ordered.

Both the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner of B.C. and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner confirm being contacted by Victoria Police.

The complaints commissioner’s office also says Victoria Police has officially requested the agency to start an investigation into allegations of police misconduct.”

The police statement says the notebook contained about 60 names and 50 addresses of people involved in “police action or investigation,” but none of the names or information relate to witnesses or victims.

Police say they are notifying people whose information was leaked and are advising them to create safety plans to ensure their security, but there is “no indication” that “additional criminal activity” will stem from the breach at this time.

The priority, Victoria Police say, is that the people whose information was leaked “are supported in feeling safe.”