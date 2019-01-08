Victoria police arrest man at constituency office of Finance Minister Carole James

Victoria police say a man was arrested for mischief and assault on Tuesday at the downtown constituency office of Finance Minister Carole James.
Two other people, including one playing a banjo, were also in the office when police arrived and left without incident, said police.
The arrested man, who was not named, locked himself to a pipe inside the office on Fort Street, police said.
Officers spoke with the man for some time before he was arrested and taken to police headquarters, police said.
The man was later released with no charges, but police said their investigation is continuing.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.