Victoria police arrest man at constituency office of Finance Minister Carole James

Victoria police say a man was arrested for mischief and assault on Tuesday at the downtown constituency office of Finance Minister Carole James.

Two other people, including one playing a banjo, were also in the office when police arrived and left without incident, said police.

The arrested man, who was not named, locked himself to a pipe inside the office on Fort Street, police said.

Officers spoke with the man for some time before he was arrested and taken to police headquarters, police said.

The man was later released with no charges, but police said their investigation is continuing.