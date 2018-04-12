Victoria police officer dies 30 years after on-duty car crash put him in a coma

A police officer in Victoria has died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash.

The Victoria Police Department says in a news release that Const. Ian Jordan was racing to the scene of a break-and-enter when his car collided with another police vehicle early on Sept. 22, 1987.

Injuries sustained in the crash left Jordan in a coma.

He remained unconscious until his death last night.

The police department says the accident resulted in the creation of a “trauma team,” which helps officers and staff after traumatic incidents.

A funeral with full police honours is being planned.