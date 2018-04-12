 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Victoria police officer dies 30 years after on-duty car crash put him in a coma

Victoria police officer dies 30 years after on-duty car crash put him in a coma

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press

A police officer in Victoria has died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash.

The Victoria Police Department says in a news release that Const. Ian Jordan was racing to the scene of a break-and-enter when his car collided with another police vehicle early on Sept. 22, 1987.

Injuries sustained in the crash left Jordan in a coma.

Story continues below advertisement

He remained unconscious until his death last night.

The police department says the accident resulted in the creation of a “trauma team,” which helps officers and staff after traumatic incidents.

A funeral with full police honours is being planned.

Report an error
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.