British Columbia

Victoria police say man struck store employee with hatchet during robbery attempt

Victoria
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police in Victoria say a man who allegedly attacked a store employee with a hatchet he tried to steal is facing multiple charges following his arrest.

Police say an employee who attempted to stop the man from leaving without paying for various items was struck with the hatchet and ended up with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Victoria Police Department says in a release two customers stepped in to disarm the suspect, who then grabbed a box containing Remembrance Day poppies while confronting the injured employee.

Police say another staff member who intervened was also assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries before the man escaped and was followed by the store manager, who was hit with a large rock.

The department says officers recognized the man from surveillance video and learned he was wanted on provincewide warrants including sexual assault and assaulting a police officer.

Police say Gary Reno of Fort Nelson faces charges of weapons possession, robbery and assault causing bodily harm.

