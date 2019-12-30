 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Victoria police search for suspect believed to be linked to two separate assaults on women

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A search is underway in Victoria for a man believed to be linked to two separate assaults on women, including one incident described by investigators as an attempted kidnapping.

A statement from police says both assaults occurred early Sunday in the city’s downtown core.

The alleged attempted kidnapping happened just after 11 a.m. as a woman returned to her vehicle and reported she was grabbed from behind by a man who brandished a knife and told her to go with him.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was able to break free and was not physically injured.

Police say the incident is similar to one in the same general area several hours earlier, although the woman who escaped unharmed in that case reported it as an attempted robbery.

Police are warning the public and say they are searching for a roughly 45-year-old man who has a long ponytail, walks with a slight limp, speaks with a French-Canadian accent and was wearing a long black trench coat, black toque and dark sunglasses.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies