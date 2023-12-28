Skip to main content
Victoria
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Jamie Garth Hunt.HO/The Canadian Press

Police in Victoria have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a convicted murderer they say has breached his parole conditions.

Officers want the public’s help locating 41-year-old Jamie Garth Hunt, but warn that anyone who sees him should exercise caution and should not approach or confront him.

Police say Hunt is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder for a 2007 killing.

Victoria Police have referred questions to B.C. Corrections, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hunt is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and tattoos showing flames and the words “original gangster” on his neck.

Anyone who sees Hunt is asked to call 911 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

Report an error

Interact with The Globe