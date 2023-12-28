Police in Victoria have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a convicted murderer they say has breached his parole conditions.
Officers want the public’s help locating 41-year-old Jamie Garth Hunt, but warn that anyone who sees him should exercise caution and should not approach or confront him.
Police say Hunt is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder for a 2007 killing.
Victoria Police have referred questions to B.C. Corrections, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Hunt is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and tattoos showing flames and the words “original gangster” on his neck.
Anyone who sees Hunt is asked to call 911 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.