Open this photo in gallery: Jamie Garth Hunt.HO/The Canadian Press

Police in Victoria have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a convicted murderer they say has breached his parole conditions.

Officers want the public’s help locating 41-year-old Jamie Garth Hunt, but warn that anyone who sees him should exercise caution and should not approach or confront him.

Police say Hunt is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder for a 2007 killing.

Victoria Police have referred questions to B.C. Corrections, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hunt is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and tattoos showing flames and the words “original gangster” on his neck.

Anyone who sees Hunt is asked to call 911 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.