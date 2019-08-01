Victoria police urge father charged after leaving the country with his daughter to surrender to a Canadian embassy

Police in Victoria are advising a British Columbia man who is travelling abroad to surrender to a Canadian embassy and return to this country to face charges linked to a child custody case.

Open this photo in gallery Brent Erskine was charged on July 24 with abduction and disobeying a court order after leaving Canada with his four-year-old daughter earlier in the month. HO/The Canadian Press

Brent Erskine was charged with abduction and disobeying a court order on July 24 after allegedly leaving Canada with his four-year-old daughter earlier in the month.

The child’s mother, who is separated from Erskine, told investigators she didn’t give permission for the trip and reported her concerns on July 8 when he failed to return the child from what was to be a week-long visit to Vancouver.

Victoria Police say an investigation determined the father and daughter were in Jakarta, Indonesia, and efforts by the family and police convinced Erskine to leave the girl safe with her maternal grandparents.

Detectives in Canada and abroad are now working to reunite her with her mother in Victoria.

Police say Erskine has since travelled to Singapore where he intended to obtain a visa, but his current whereabouts are unknown and police urge him to seek out a Canadian embassy and turn himself in.

