 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Victoria students back to school Monday after union ratifies settlement

Victoria
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

British Columbia Teachers Federation (BCTF) members in support of the ongoing strike between Saanich School district 63 district and CUPE local 441 protest outside the Minister of Education office of Rob Fleming in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 15, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO

A strike that kept students in the Victoria area from classes for three weeks is over after union members voted to accept a contract agreement reached over the weekend.

Support workers, including education assistants and custodians at 18 schools in the Saanich district, were on strike over wages since Oct. 28, leaving about 7,000 students out of class.

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 441 president Dean Coates says CUPE members will be back in classrooms as schools reopen Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Coates did not provide many details about the deal, but says the union and school district were able to come significantly closer to wage parity within the region.

Coates says in a union news release the agreement includes general wage increases of two per cent in each year of the three-year contract.

He says the union represents 500 workers in the school district.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter