 Skip to main content

British Columbia Victoria to ask Supreme Court of Canada to review overturned bylaw banning plastic bags

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Victoria to ask Supreme Court of Canada to review overturned bylaw banning plastic bags

Victoria
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 7, 2018 shows a woman packing her shopping into plastic bags in a supermarket in Chiba, Japan. - Germany plans to ban single-use plastic bags from the year 2020, joining a growing movement to fight global pollution, the environment minister said on September 6, 2019. Supermarkets, department stores and other retailers will be barred from using the so-called lightweight plastic carrier bags, including those now marketed as being biologically based or bio-degradable. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

The City of Victoria will ask the Supreme Court of Canada to review a court decision that overturned its business bylaw banning single-use plastic bags.

The B.C. Court of Appeal set aside the bylaw, saying the city needed to get approval from the provincial government to take such action.

The city says in a statement that after careful review it will be asking Canada’s highest court to clarify a local government’s power to regulate what it describes as unsustainable business practices that negatively impact the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Lisa Helps says the Appeal Court’s decision in July goes beyond the issue of plastic bags, striking at the heart of the power of local governments to regulate businesses in line with community values.

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association, which represents the makers and distributors of plastic bags, fought the bylaw in court, arguing municipalities in B.C. didn’t have the authority to regulate the environment or the right to block a product from use.

Under the bylaw, businesses in Victoria were prohibited from offering or selling plastic bags to consumers and had to charge a minimum of 15 cents for paper bags and $1 for reusable bags.

The city’s statement says the Court of Appeal’s decision that provincial approval was necessary is contrary to a previous Supreme Court of Canada decision that said the making and implementation of laws are best achieved at the level of government that is closest to the citizens affected.

“If the decision is allowed to stand it can potentially be interpreted to severely limit the power of local governments,” Helps says in the statement issued Wednesday.

It says Victoria’s bylaw was “enthusiastically embraced by both businesses and customers and was used as a model by a number of other B.C. municipalities.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter