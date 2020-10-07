 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

Victoria’s Empress Hotel to close for three months of renovations beginning in January

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Empress Hotel is seen in downtown Victoria, in a Jan. 16, 2012, file photo.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

One of Victoria’s best-known landmarks is in line for some significant renovations.

The Fairmont Empress Hotel will undergo mechanical improvements starting in 2021 and will close from Jan. 3 to April 1.

Hotel officials say the 87-day shutdown is needed because there will be periods when the building will be without heat or hot water.

The $3-million improvement will replace steam heat with a more efficient hydronic system, install three high-efficiency hot water boilers in place of two 1960s-era steam boilers and upgrade automation systems throughout the hotel.

Owners Nat and Flora Bosa and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts say they decided to complete the work during what’s expected to be a very slow winter travel season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel will close on Jan. 3 following the Christmas at the Empress program, which runs Nov. 19 to Jan. 2. (Victoria Times Colonist)

