Video shows two grizzly bears fighting on a B.C. highway

Video shows two grizzly bears fighting on a B.C. highway

The Canadian Press
A rare video that appears to show two grizzly bears fighting on a B-C highway has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Cari McGillivray posted the video in which the two bears growl at each other while standing on their hind legs and shoving each other, before rolling on top of one another in a ditch.

Another user says the video was shot on the Stewart-Cassiar Highway between Stewart and Meziadin Junction in northwest B-C.

McGillivray says the wildlife encounter was by far one of the best of her life, and she points out a wolf can also be seen watching the two bears in the background.

