VIFF feature Willow Song arrives at a pertinent time for Asian Canadians

Until independent B.C. filmmaker Karen Lam began writing her new film The Curse of Willow Song, she says she avoided writing about her Asian experience and culture.

She had done a tribute documentary to Canadian actress Sandra Oh for the National Film Board in 2019, but the Vancouver-set Willow Song about a twentysomething ex-con (Valerie Tian, featured in such series as iZombie and Motive) trying to find her footing, was a creative first for her. It was the third feature film Ms. Lam has made in B.C. since 2010.

Song had its world premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival, which ended Wednesday.

The movie tells the story of Willow Song, who is released from prison on an arson charge and ends up tending to a warehouse property her sister-in-law has secured to facilitate money laundering. Then things begin to take a supernatural turn. Ahead of that, however, much of the film is a compelling look at Willow trying to get her life in order.

“This is the first time I did set [a film] with Asian characters and an Asian community, and that was actually quite terrifying for me,” says Ms. Lam, who was born in Toronto to parents from Hong Kong, and grew up in Brandon, Man. “As far as I am concerned, I am Mennonite – but I am not,” she quipped.

“The thought of me doing this when I was doing this was a little on the level of, ‘Oh. Am I allowed to say this? Should I say it this way?’ I did sit on the fence," she said, referring to the blunt way her characters speak about their experiences with racial issues and their place in Canadian society.

“If I start blushing when I am writing something I think, ‘Oh, I am on to something.’ My first instinct when I get that uncomfortable, prickly feeling is, ‘Delete it. That’s terrible.’” But she says these are the important parts. “The [pieces] that make you uncomfortable as a writer are what you really need to preserve.”

Inspired by time spent with female inmates in Oregon while working on a documentary, Ms. Lam began writing Song in 2018, she says, ahead of a more current intense interest in the experiences of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of colour) filmmakers. She has also been inspired by filmmakers such as Jordan Peele, who has used the horror genre to tell socially relevant stories in his movies, Get Out and Us.

Postproduction tinkering, including visual effects for a creature, means the film is only out now, and it has come into a time when aspects of the story seem particularly relevant to the pandemic and the harassment that East Asians have faced in Canada.

“If we had released [the film] at the end of 2018 when the first edit was finished for example, I think it might not have hit in any sort of way,” she says.

There’s a harrowing sequence, at one point, where Willow has a job interview with a racist, sexist manager at a Vancouver construction site that Ms. Lam based on her experience with a U.S. official seeking to process the renewal of her NEXUS accreditation for express border crossings.

“We can talk about these things all we want to as far as almost intellectual abstract concepts of, ‘Oh. Isn’t this terrible if this happens,’ but it’s another thing to experience the world from another perspective and so that’s what I very much wanted in the film,” she said.

Ms. Lam, who participated in a forum on diversity, equity and inclusion at the Vancouver film festival, says she wanted viewers to see Willow’s experience going for a job interview, meeting her councillor, having “doors slammed in her face."

As a resident of Vancouver’s West End, Ms. Lam said she hasn’t directly experienced “too much” of the harassment directly, but her mom in Olympic Village has been subject to “shocking” verbal comments.

Ms. Lam, who has worked in the film and television industry since 2000 as an entertainment lawyer and producer, has directed short films, music videos and two previous feature films, Stained in 2010 and Evangeline in 2013 – a psychological thriller and supernatural revenge fantasy.

She has worked as a story editor for such series as Van Helsing and Ghost Wars. But amid the production boom worth more than $3-billion to the B.C. economy, she has sought resources to allow for her own cinematic self-expression.

To that end, Ms. Lam shot the film over about 18 days in March and April of 2018, spending about $300,000 from a mix of tax credits and a line of credit on her condo.

“As an independent filmmaker, you just have to be a little more patient and resourceful and wait for the opportunities.”

