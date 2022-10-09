Tents and people are seen at a homeless encampment at Crab Park as a cruise ship is docked at port in Vancouver on Aug. 14, 2022. Vancouver police said officers responded to a multiple stabbing early Saturday morning in a homeless encampment at the park.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A violent weekend in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside that saw police respond to a “stabbing spree” and a separate crossbow attack has prompted mayoral and council candidates to raise concerns about crime ahead of local elections next Saturday.

The Vancouver Police Department said officers responded to a multiple stabbing early Saturday morning in a homeless encampment at Crab Park, located along the waterfront near the Port of Vancouver, after people fleeing the scene asked patrollers for help.

The force said a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and an unidentified man suffered various injuries from the attack, including stab wounds and punctured organs. Police said there may be more victims and encourages anyone involved to seek medical attention for any injuries.

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested as he attempted to flee the area.

Later on Saturday, the VPD reported a man was shot with a crossbow in the afternoon in an attack they believe was targeted. Police said the victim was rushed to hospital and is being treated for a chest wound.

The VPD said their investigation is also centred around a homeless encampment in the Downtown Eastside.

Deputy Chief Howard Chow said officers responded to a total of six stabbings, the crossbow shooting, 34 assaults in progress, 23 weapons calls and 1,200 total calls between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Public safety has already been an issue in the campaign ahead of Vancouver’s municipal election next weekend, after a string of high-profile incidents of violence, particularly in the Downtown Eastside. Those concerns were exacerbated by a tent encampment that stretched six blocks along East Hastings Street before it was ordered removed last month.

ABC Vancouver and Forward Vancouver, two of the city’s leading parties in local elections, both reaffirmed their commitment to increase police resources and better the city’s supportive housing programs in the wake of the attacks.

Peter Meiszner, a city council candidate with ABC Vancouver who has previously lived for years in the Downtown Eastside, said on Sunday that people in the neighbourhood feel unsafe and have trouble accessing their apartments because of the violent activity.

“The situation in Vancouver right now is really at a crisis point,” said Mr. Meiszner, who is running alongside ABC’s mayoral candidate Ken Sim.

Last week, the Vancouver Police Union broke tradition and endorsed ABC Vancouver because of their promises to boost police resources. Meanwhile, B.C. MLA and provincial NDP leadership candidate David Eby endorsed Mayor Kennedy Stewart, who is seeking re-election with the Forward Vancouver party.

Mr. Sim’s cornerstone promise is to immediately hire 100 police officers and 100 mental-health nurses who would work together to respond to worsening public safety in the city.

ABC also emphasized quality over quantity when it comes to supportive housing, saying that current facilities are unlivable and suffer from pest infestations.

Mr. Stewart also committed to continue raising the VPD’s budget.

“We have increased the VPD’s budget by $50-million since 2018 and created a record 1,600 new social housing units last year alone – but there is still much more that we need to do,” the incumbent mayor in a statement Sunday.

“That is why we have committed to fully funding future VPD budget requests and working with senior levels of government to provide thousands more units of social housing.”

Election day in Vancouver is set for Oct. 15, although there will be multiple advance voting dates throughout the week.