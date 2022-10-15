Voters mark their civic election ballots at a polling station in Vancouver on Oct. 15, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

There were more people waiting in line at the local coffee shop on Saturday morning in the Olympic Village than were queuing to vote for Vancouver’s municipal election at the community centre gym down the block.

Ainsley Dankort, a 26-year-old film industry worker, and her partner, Braden Huggett, a 24-year-old transportation engineer, were so worried about voter apathy that they sent a flurry of text messages out to friends earlier in the day urging them to exercise their democratic right.

Very few texted back, Mr. Huggett said, though one friend was joining them later in the day for a game of frisbee golf – so they made a plan to walk the friend to the closest polling station after their match.

“We’ll be like ‘oh, we know a really good bar around here … psych!,’” Ms. Dankort said.

The couple joins voters in municipalities across British Columbia who are casting ballots in local elections. Some races have been hotly contested, including those in Vancouver and Surrey, as well as in Victoria where incumbent mayor Lisa Helps is not running again. In some polling stations, there were hours-long waits for people to vote. But others remained quiet.

In Vancouver, Ms. Dankort and Mr. Huggett said they understood if some people were not enthusiastic about voting, given the daunting proposition of scanning the ballot of more than 100 people and selecting a mayor, 10 city councillors, seven park board commissioners and nine school trustees.

Outside the station, the pair deliberated over their smartphones about which candidates to choose, with Mr. Huggett conceding he knew the mayoral and council candidates he wanted but would largely vote by municipal party for the other two elected bodies.

The City of Vancouver, which runs the election, had four days of advance polling and an official estimate Friday pegged 65,026 people as having taken advantage of that opportunity – 16,000 more than before the 2018 election. Officials are hoping many more of the city’s 450,000 registered voters show up to bolster the turnout from four years ago of 39.4 per-cent, which was down from the 43.4 per cent in 2014.

A steady stream of voters arrived across town at the Kitsilano Community Centre around noon, including Chris Stemo and his partner. The retired high-school social studies teacher said they made a point to get there in the morning before attending a funeral followed by a going-away dinner party for their 26-year-old son, a finishing carpenter who is moving to Australia after being priced out of Vancouver’s housing market.

“I woke up this morning and was like ‘oh God, we have so much to do, but if I don’t vote I can’t complain about the government,” Mr. Stemo said.

The couple first came to Kitsilano in 1982. They said their decisions at the voting booth will be animated by the two most talked-about issues on the campaign trail: the sky-high real estate and rental markets as well the twin crises of toxic drug poisonings and mental-health issues affecting the city.