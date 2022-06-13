An investigation has been launched into the conduct of 19 officers from eight separate British Columbia police departments, the provincial police complaints commissioner announced Monday.

A statement from the commissioner says the serious nature of the alleged misconduct means it will seek the appointment of one or more special provincial constables to complete an investigation independent of any B.C. police agencies.

Special constables are appointed by the Ministry of Public Safety, it says.

Officers from departments in Victoria, Vancouver, New Westminster, Delta, Surrey, Saanich, Victoria and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police are being investigated, the statement said.

The commissioner’s office says a number of concerns were identified during an undercover training course last month.

“The nature of the allegations includes serious and concerning conduct performed in front of course supervisors and other course participants.”

The statement says the actions of some of the officers while performing various physical acts in the scenarios could be defined as misconduct under the Police Act.

The office says the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba will be the investigating agency and arrangements between the provinces are being finalized.

Chief Const. John Lo of the West Vancouver Police Department has been appointed as the discipline authority.

The office says the investigation will look into undercover candidates who took the course, as well as officers in supervisory positions, although it says the allegations have not been proven against anyone.

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner is a civilian and independent agency that oversees complaints, investigations and discipline involving municipal police in B.C.

