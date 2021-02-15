 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

Weather warnings remain for parts of B.C., but forecasters say snow to change to rain

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is bundled up for the cold weather as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Feb. 13, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain posted for British Columbia’s inner south coast as Environment Canada warns some areas are being walloped harder than others.

The weather office says the Fraser Valley could see another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow before the latest storm passes on Tuesday.

Freezing rain is also possible for the Chilliwack and Abbotsford areas.

Although the storm still grips the Fraser Valley, forecasters say snow should change to rain within hours over Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and parts of eastern and inland Vancouver Island.

But, depending on elevation and temperature, the weather office says those regions could see another 10 centimetres of snow before the rain arrives.

A special air quality statement linked to high concentrations of fine particulate matter over the central Interior cities of Prince George, Quesnel and Vanderhoof has also been issued.

Environment Canada says those with chronic conditions such as asthma or heart disease, or illnesses such as COVID-19 should limit exposure and avoid strenuous activity.

