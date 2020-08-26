Western Canada: A cabinet shuffle and Alberta’s ‘great fiscal reckoning'

Good morning. Wendy Cox here.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney didn’t hint at what Thursday’s economic update for the province will contain as much as he issued a foreboding warning.

In speaking with reporters Tuesday as he unveiled a small cabinet shuffle, Mr. Kenney said a “great fiscal reckoning” is coming.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is going to be the biggest deficit in the history of Alberta by a country mile,” the premier said. Thursday’s first-quarter update reveals a deficit larger than $20-billion, a galaxy away from the $6.8-billion deficit his government had forecast for the 2020-2021 fiscal year when it introduced the budget in February, before the coronavirus shuttered scores of businesses and put thousands of Canadians out of work.

Trevor Tombe, an economist at the University of Calgary, expects Thursday’s update will put the deficit between 7 per cent and 8 per cent of GDP, up from the February forecast of 1.9 per cent. The previous record, he noted, was 6.8 per cent in 1986 and it never exceeded 4 per cent of GDP during the Great Depression.

The balance-sheet misery is being felt across the country. Last month, the federal government announced its deficit would be $343.2-billion. That one-year deficit figure is nearly the same size as total federal spending in a normal year. Ahead of the pandemic, Mr. Morneau had projected a deficit of $28.1-billion in the fiscal year that started on April 1.

British Columbia is now forecasting a $12.5-billion deficit, as compared to the $227-million surplus that it had forecast before the pandemic hit with force.

But provincial finance minister Carole James said last month she is not looking at any measures, including tax hikes, to begin to trim the “staggering” deficit because the workers, families and others in British Columbia need the support programs now under way.

“This is not the time to be pulling back and to be cutting programs and services that are critical for economic recovery for people,” Ms. James said.

The Conference Board of Canada said Monday that B.C. is among the provinces best suited for an economic recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta isn’t in that category. The Conference Board report forecast the province will be most heavily hit in Canada, with an 11 per contraction in its GDP, a result of a double whammy of the pandemic and collapsed oil prices. Consumer confidence has faltered as businesses plow money into debts accumulated during the shutdown. The Conference Board noted that for Alberta’s oilsands mines, stopping production is costly because there are fixed, ongoing expenses that aren’t covered by current oil prices.

Alberta is projected to bounce back in 2021, potentially helped along by bolstered oil prices as a result of increased demand for transport and travel, which has been restricted by the pandemic.

As part of his plan to address the situation, Mr. Kenney shuffled his cabinet slightly on Tuesday. He promoted Kaycee Madu to Justice Minister. Mr. Madu, a lawyer from Nigeria, became the first Black person in Canada to serve as a provincial justice minister. Tracy Allard, who represents Grande Prairie, replaces Mr. Madu as Minister of Municipal Affairs, a portfolio that will require careful handling as municipalities struggle with shrunken tax revenue from businesses that are in financial peril. Doug Schweitzer moves from Justice to become Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

Mr. Kenney left three major portfolios rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic untouched: Tyler Shandro remains Alberta’s Minister of Health, leading UCP’s contentious fight with physicians over pay and strategy to reduce waiting lists by increasing the number private clinics performing surgeries paid for by the government; Adriana LaGrange continues as Education Minister, overseeing the reopening of primary and secondary schools while trying to cut costs; and Travis Toews is still in charge of the Finance Ministry.

AROUND THE WEST

B.C. OVERDOSES CONTINUE TO CLIMB: For the third consecutive month, almost as many people have died across British Columbia from overdosing on an illicit drug as all those who have died in B.C. during the entire coronavirus pandemic. B.C.‘s top health officials continue to urge that the supply of these toxic substances be replaced with safe, regulated alternatives. B.C.‘s small “safe supply” program started giving users pharmaceutical alternatives to deadly street drugs in March and is expanding the list of medications offered and making these prescriptions much easier to obtain. However, a reluctance by many physicians and nurse practitioners to prescribe, in part because of liability concerns, means people who could benefit from these regulated medications have no way of accessing them.

Story continues below advertisement

ALBERTA BREWERIES EXPAND TO FOOD: With a penchant for brewing and rarely for food, it’s no surprise that most newer breweries don’t try to operate their own kitchens. Instead, they leave it to local restaurateurs who, admittedly, can do it much better. Two weeks ago A1 Burrito – owned by Thank You Hospitality (A1 Bodega, Native Tongues, Calcutta Cricket Club) – changed all that by opening up inside a big red shipping container inside the brewery itself. Burritos, quesadillas and freshly-made cinnamon sugar doughnuts: sustenance can now be found. The neighbouring brewery, Cold Garden Beverage Company, was also in a similar boat until several months ago when it partnered with chef Alli Said of Mikey’s on 12th to create from-scratch salsas and chips for people to snack on while at the brewery.

MASK EXEMPTION CARDS: Shortly after Edmonton’s mask bylaw took effect at the beginning of August, requiring people to cover their faces in indoor public spaces to curb the spread of COVID-19, the city attempted to help people who are exempt for medical or other reasons by providing official exemption cards. The program was shut down within days amid concerns that the cards were being abused by people with no legitimate reason not to follow the bylaw. Roughly 6,000 cards were handed out. Like Edmonton, jurisdictions across Canada that have imposed mask requirements have also carved out exemptions, including for people with medical reasons or reduced mobility that make it difficult to wear face coverings.

FALL FAIRS ADJUST TO COVID: These annual events, marked by amusement park rides and indulgent food, range from small-town country fairs to big-city exhibitions, but all are rooted in showcasing local agriculture and industry, bringing thousands to millions of dollars to local economies across Canada. Since the pandemic forced fairs and exhibitions to shut down with little government support, their survival is in question. Public-health authorities have said the earliest people could crowd into concert stadiums and amusement parks would be 2021. But as many as one-third of fairs could permanently close unless they receive financial support from governments, according to Christina Franc, the executive director of the Canadian Association of Fairs and Exhibitions.

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION CHARGES STAYED: A charge of sexual exploitation against the former manager of a girls minor hockey team in Saskatchewan has been stayed. The trial for Jamie Engen had been slated to begin Tuesday, but court records show the Crown stayed the charge last week. Engen, who was charged in October and managed the Prince Albert Northern Bears of the Saskatchewan Female U18 Hockey League, pleaded not guilty in December. When a charge is stayed by the courts, the Crown have up to one year to reactivate it. Crown lawyer Kristen Hubbard could not be reached for comment on Monday, so the exact reasons for the stay of proceedings were not immediately clear.

CALGARY-EDMONTON HYPERLOOP: A hyperloop that could transport passengers in levitating tubes at the speed of a jet between Calgary and Edmonton is being backed by the Alberta government. The corridor has been at the centre of a years-long debate about how to connect Alberta’s two largest cities amid cutbacks on transportation spending. After vying for government support since 2017, Toronto-based startup TransPod has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to study the potential of a high-speed hyperloop system and help it attract investors. Unlike a train on a track, the magnetically-levitated pods would race at jet-like speeds of 1,000 kilometres an hour to transport passengers and cargo between Calgary and Edmonton in 30 minutes, according to the startup.

MANITOBA MANDATES MASKS: The Manitoba government is requiring more people to use masks as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. Starting Sept. 1, all visitors to health care facilities will be required to wear non-medical masks upon entering. “As we move towards the fall, additional proactive and preventative measures are needed to ensure the risk of exposure to this virus is minimized for patients and our dedicated front-line clinical staff who care for them,” Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a release Monday. The order came on the same day that new rules, announced last week, took effect in the Prairie Mountain health region, which covers much of western Manitoba including Brandon, the province’s second-largest city.

Story continues below advertisement

JASPER BUS LAWSUIT: A class-action lawsuit alleging the defendants acted recklessly and unreasonably has been filed against the operators of a tour bus involved in a fatal rollover at Jasper National Park’s Columbia Icefield. Three people were killed and 14 others suffered life-threatening injuries on July 18 when the red-and-white all-terrain Ice Explorer lost control while carrying passengers on the road to the Athabasca Glacier. The bus rolled about 50 metres down a moraine embankment before coming to rest on its roof. The bus was carrying 27 people. Named in the statement of claim filed in Calgary are Brewster Travel Canada Inc., Viad Corp, Glacier Park Inc., Brewster Inc., Brewster Tours, Banff-Jasper Collection Holding Corp. and the unidentified driver of the coach.

PENTICTON, B.C. WILDFIRES: A wildfire south of Penticton, B.C., is dying down, allowing firefighting crews to move around its flanks Tuesday. The BC Wildfire Service says the fire, which has scorched more than 20 square kilometres of land on the east side of Skaha Lake and destroyed one home since last week, is now classified as Rank 1 on a scale of six. Rank 1 covers smouldering ground fires with no open flames and white smoke that can be attacked directly by ground crews using hand tools, pumps and hoses. The wildfire service says 217 firefighters are on-site with support from a dozen helicopters and four water tenders.

MANITOBA RECORD COVID CASES: Manitoba shattered its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, most of which health officials said were from communal-living settings. The province’s Chief Public Health Officer, Brent Roussin, told a news conference that 47 of Sunday’s new cases are in communal-living settings. The province says that preliminary investigation shows that most of the new cases are a result of extra testing that’s being done because of known clusters in those settings in the Prairie Mountain health region in western Manitoba. Health Minister Cameron Friesen told the news conference that Hutterite communities are being co-operative with testing and are working with public health officials to try to limit the spread of the virus.

ALBERTA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION: Alberta’s Health Minister says he hasn’t given up on resolving a bitter dispute with the province’s doctors that developed after he tore up their master pay agreement. Tyler Shandro said Monday that he is happy to continue talking with the Alberta Medical Association and met with president Dr. Christine Molnar for an extended period last week. He said there is definitely “an uncertainty” in the relationship between the association and the provincial government.

OPINION

Editorial board on decriminalizing the simple possession of illegal drugs: “Canadians with substance-use disorders are being given a second chance, but one that doesn’t exist on the required scale. And that means the deaths are going to keep coming.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ismail Ibrahim and Joey Jamil on the eviction crisis: “One concern with repayment agreements is the power imbalance between tenants and landlords. In these circumstances, landlords may force tenants to agree to unfair terms.”

This is the weekly Western Canada newsletter written by B.C. Editor Wendy Cox and Alberta Bureau Chief James Keller. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for it and all Globe newsletters here. This is a new project and we’ll be experimenting as we go, so let us know what you think.